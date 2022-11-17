Miller Homes has partnered up with Burnley FC’s registered charity, donating to its Community Foodbank initiative, filling their cupboards with a large donation of non-perishable items.

The company is currently building in the community at The Calders, in Cliviger. It has donated over two dozen litres of UTH milk, 10kg of rice, instant noodles, and plenty of jars of pasta and curry sauces. Alongside this, the Burnley charity has also received tea, coffee and sugar along with tinned vegetables, fruit, and soups from the homebuilder.

Burnley FC in the Community Foodbank is both supported and operated by local Championship club Burnley FC. The team’s registered charity supports local people who are struggling – no questions asked. The project which runs a food bank and distribution centre, aims to deliver a positive change for people in the town, using food as the catalyst.

Burnley FC in the Community received a foodbank donation from Miller Homes

Nathan Norris, manager at the Burnley FC in the Community Foodbank said: “From myself and the community of Burnley, we want to give a massive thank you to Miller Homes for their donation to our charity. Their kind donation will go a long way.”

Clare Noakes, Miller Homes’ Sales Director for the North West, added: “It’s been fantastic to work with Burnley FC and their Community Foodbank initiative It’s clear to see that the club has really made a huge impact to the local community with all their hard work. For as long as we’re building at The Calders (and even after that) we’ll be a big champion of these kinds of causes.”

The Community Foodbank is always looking for donations. Those interested in helping support the project can visit the “Burnley FC in the Community” website, to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad