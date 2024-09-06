A Colne singer is on her way to superstardom as her band scoops this year's Mercury Prize.

Lily Fontaine, who attended Park High School and Burnley College, is the lead singer of English Teacher.

The Indie band is shining after winning the Mercury Prize for their debut album This Could Be Texas, which makes numerous references to the Burnley and Pendle areas.

They beat Charli XCX, whose sixth studio album, Brat, has become a pop culture phenomenon, as well as Cat Burns’ Early Twenties. The Last Dinner Party’s Prelude To Ecstasy, and Corinne Bailey Rae’s Black Rainbows to take the prize, becoming the first act from outside London to win it in a decade.

L to R: Lewis Whiting, Douglas Frost, Lily Fontaine and Nicholas Eden of English Teacher attend a photocall for the 2024 Mercury Music Prize 'Album of the Year'. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Lily’s bandmates are Douglas Frost on drums, Nicholas Eden on bass and Lewis Whiting on guitar, with the quarter forming while studying in Leeds in 2020.

The band is set to return for its winter UK tour in November.