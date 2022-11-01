The annual 'Gary Windle Pool Competition', held at Sandygate Sports Lounge, Maltings Mill, saw more the a dozen competitors line up for an afternoon of knockout drama, with Brad Southern crowned champion.

Gary Windle was just 25 years old when he died following a night out in Burnley in March 2013.

He was discovered buried in a snow drift by a farmer in Shay Lane, near Monk Hall Farm, just half a mile from his home.

(Left to right) Lee Windle, Sandygate Sports Lounge owner Ian Cosgrove, and winner Brad Southern.

His brother, Lee, said the pool competition was a way of remembering his younger sibling while also raising money for a charity close to the family's heart.

"On the day he was found, the helicopter pilot didn’t want to land because the conditions were that bad and he said it’s too dangerous for him and the crew to do so,” said Lee.

"After a couple of minutes someone said, ‘We have to get this guy out of the snow’. I wish I knew his name. Anyway they managed to land somewhere and then a small crew had to trudge through up to 6ft in snow in blizzard-like conditions.

"Since then it’s a charity me and my mum donate to every year as well as the proceedings from the pool tournament.

