MEGA Raiseathon teams tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks in aid of Pendleside Hospice

The intrepid trekkers raised more than £3,000 for the hospice after completing the gruelling 25-mile walk.

Mike Steel, a Pendleside Hospice trustee, said: “This was a 25-mile walk that took on the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, and included 5,200ft of ascent.

"On the day there was a great team spirit, with everyone supporting each other to get over all the physical hills and the mental barriers. It just shows what can be achieved when everyone works together; it was an amazing day and the MEGA Raiseathon teams for Pendleside were awesome”.

Christina Cope head of corporate fund-raising at the hospice, added: “I would like to offer a huge thank you to the employees of Balmers GM, JM Glendinning (the MEGA Raiseathon sponsors), Jak Spedding Photography, the members of BNI Kudos and their customers and business contacts for raising over £3,000 through the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

"The enthusiasm and commitment of everyone to support local people who use Pendleside was amazing. The challengers should be very proud of everything they have achieved.”

If anyone would like to take part in the Yorkshire 3 Peaks for Pendleside, another group challenge takes place on Saturday, September 4th.