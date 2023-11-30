Meet the new DJ at The Circ who is on a mission to help revive Burnley's nightlife

He is the underground DJ who made the national press when he bewitched party-goers at Beat-Herder this summer.

Now Paul Barrett is building on his success following a rave review by a Daily Star journalist of his DJ set at the Ribble Valley festival with a new residency on the last Saturday on the month from 7-30pm to midnight at The Circ in Bank Parade, Burnley.

The 39-year-old, who began DJing at 14-years-old before setting up Beat Lab and Funk Lab events at The Venue in Colne, aims to cater to people who want to start and end their nights out earlier. He also wants to offer a more eclectic sound to those looking for something different.

Paul, who credits the support of his three sons and fiancée Lyndsey for his success, said: "The good press got me thinking about doing a residency. I had a few offers out of town but I’m from Burnley so I wanted to give something back to the town.”

The Circ, being “quirky” and catering to an older crowd, felt like the perfect fit. While Paul describes himself as an “underground” DJ who loves drum and bass, he will play “a bit of everything” during his sets.

“When I did my first one, the crowd was over 50 so I played disco, reggae and soul then progressed onto house.”

Talking about the dates and times of his residency, he said: “It’s hard to get people out so we’ve put it on the last Saturday of the month when it’s pay day for many people. It offers a chance for them to save up and look forward to a night out.”

He added: “I want to help get people out earlier. You get a better crowd and older people don't feel intimidated. Many people want to be home by midnight. No-one wants to be out until seven in the morning.”

Paul also believes the Bank Parade area has the potential to draw in students or anyone looking for something different and become a unique music scene offering a variety of sounds.

“I'm more of an underground DJ and there is nothing like it in Burnley. The Circ is quirky like a Manchester bar and the owner wants the area to be like the Northern Quarter.

“We used to have the Angels nightclub, which was revered around the country. It was massive with lots of good acts. Burnley still has some cracking events going on but many people don't know about them, and Bank Parade is a really thriving part of town. It’s up-and-coming and doesn’t feel like it’s in Burnley.

“There's room for improvement in the town but there are a lot of people who are passionate about music and it only takes few good nights to set off something special.