The loss of her beloved pet dog Woody was the catalyst for a life changing moment for Lisa Middleton.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A constant companion who had provided comfort through the pandemic, Woody’s death and the loss of both their parents was the trigger for Lisa to decide it was the right time to sign up for van life, something her partner, Mark Shaw, had always wanted to do.

“It was such an awful time, “ Lisa recalls. “After Woody died I thought I could still hear him padding around the house so I was frantically looking for him. His death was the catalyst for everything bad that had happened rushing to the surface."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley couple Lisa Middleton and Mark Shaw gave up their jobs and sold their cars to become successful Northerners on Tour vloggers in their motorhome

Fast forward two years , and life could not be better, or more different, for the adventurous couple. For not only did they make the momentous decision to quit their jobs _ Mark worked as a fleet manager and Lisa had a job with a medical supplies company - they sold their cars and put their house on the market for a life on the road. Lisa said: “We bought a motorhome, but then covid hit so we couldn’t use it. But when restrictions lifted we were out every weekend in it. But we always had to be back for the Monday morning alarm call.”

During their weekend jaunts the couple, who have been together for 25 years after meeting in an internet chatroom, would record videos of their trips to upload to YouTube and for their daughter Olivia to see what they were up to. Lisa said: “Mark would spend hours editing the videos, it took up a lot of time, and then it was back to the work routine until the next weekend.”

Northerners On Tour gained a few thousand subscribers on YouTube and became even more successful when the channel offered to monetise them. Mark said: “Covid made people re-evaluate their lives and wake up to the fact that you can live your dream, you don’t need to be stuck in the nine to five routine, as long as you have plans in place to support yourself.”

In one year alone the couple have covered 12 countries, including Germany, Italy and Spain and there were a few glorious moments in Benidorm where they were recognised from their vlogs. And this summer they will appear on the Channel Five TV show ‘Bargain Loving Brits In The Sun.’ Lisa said: “ We are excited to have been asked to be part of the programme and felt so privileged to be asked to film for TV.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley couple Lisa Middleton and Mark Shaw, pictured with their dog Chicco, gave up their jobs and sold their cars to become successful Northerners on Tour vloggers in their motorhome

The couple have also appeared on the Channel Five programme ‘When Motorhoming Goes Horribly Wrong’ as Mark has become well known on the channel for all the accidents he has, gaining him the nickname Mr Tumble! In 2009 the couple were the stars of ‘Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ after Lisa tried to prank Mark, who is originally from Derbyshire, but found the tables turned on her, with filming taking place all over Burnley.

Lisa said: “We go wherever the wind and the weather takes us. We do some research on each place we visit for places of interest, good venues to eat or anything out of the ordinary we can focus on.”

Both in their 50s the couple are living proof that vlogging is not just for the younger generation as their videos regularly wrack up an average 500,000 views that helps fund their vanlife travels. Lisa added: “We are just a normal couple, people can relate to us, I think that’s the key to the popularity of our videos.”

In June last year the couple attended a motorhome and camper show called Vanlife Fest in Malton, North Yorkshire, where they were asked to give a talk to a coffee morning club. Both Lisa and Mark, and the festival organisers, admitted they were ‘blown away’ when 500 people turned up!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley couple Lisa Middleton and Mark Shaw gave up their jobs and sold their cars to become successful Northerners on Tour vloggers in their motorhome. They attended a camper show called Vanlife Fest in Malton, North Yorkshire, where they were asked to give a talk to a coffee morning club. Both Lisa and Mark, and the festival organisers, admitted they were ‘blown away’ when 500 people turned up!

The Northerners on Tour motorhome is a self contained, fully self sufficient home from home on wheels, complete with all mod cons and solar panels that provides the couple, and their little dog Chicco, with all their electricity needs. Lisa said: “We are able to park up for the night wherever we want without being tied to campsites, some of which charge £45 a night for the privilege of staying there.”

They even have their own little space in the motorhome if they have a tiff! Lisa said: “That doesn’t happen often, we get on marvellously and have been inseparable, to be honest, since we met.”

The couple have no regrets at all for their life changing decision, even when things don’t go to plan, including when they were asked to stop filming while in a shopping centre in Stirling in Scotland. Lisa said: “They asked us why we were filming ourselves and to delete the footage, although the centre manager agreed they can only ask and not enforce this.

“Although they had no signage on the entrances to state this was a rule of the centre, security who approached us stated we had to delete our footage, before proceeding to watch and follow us around the centre until we decided enough is enough and left.

Mark and Lisa's pet dog Chicco goes everywhere with them on their motorhome adventures

“We filmed it all as part of our vlog.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admitting they love their new life Lisa said: “I’m proud to be from Burnley, I love talking about my hometown wherever we go. We love the support our subscribers give us and the community we have built.”