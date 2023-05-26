News you can trust since 1877
Meet the 95-year-old woman fundraising for Burnley's Pendleside Hospice for two decades

This “wonderful” 95-year-old woman has been fundraising for Pendleside Hospice for more than two decades.
By Laura Longworth
Published 26th May 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:15 BST

Eileen Stansfield has amassed more than £8,000 for the hospice by hosting annual plant sales.

The charity has expressed its appreciation of the “lovely” Eileen who held her latest Open Garden & Plant Sale for her family and friends on Monday.

Leah Hooper, the hospice’s Community Engagement Officer, said: "Pendleside would like to say thank you once again to the very lovely Eileen Stansfield, aged 95, who has generously been holding plant sales for us for over 20 years.”

Eileen Stansfield has amassed more than £8,000 for Pendleside Hospice by hosting annual plant sales.Eileen Stansfield has amassed more than £8,000 for Pendleside Hospice by hosting annual plant sales.
This week’s event, Leah added, “was really well attended with the beautiful sunshine making it a fantastic afternoon. Eileen is such a wonderful lady who has given many hours of her time and efforts over the years to support the hospice, and we are so grateful.

"This year’s sale raised £530, with Eileen’s overall fundraising total at more than £8,000. What a star!”

