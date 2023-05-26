Eileen Stansfield has amassed more than £8,000 for the hospice by hosting annual plant sales.

The charity has expressed its appreciation of the “lovely” Eileen who held her latest Open Garden & Plant Sale for her family and friends on Monday.

Leah Hooper, the hospice’s Community Engagement Officer, said: "Pendleside would like to say thank you once again to the very lovely Eileen Stansfield, aged 95, who has generously been holding plant sales for us for over 20 years.”

This week’s event, Leah added, “was really well attended with the beautiful sunshine making it a fantastic afternoon. Eileen is such a wonderful lady who has given many hours of her time and efforts over the years to support the hospice, and we are so grateful.