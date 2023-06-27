4 . Pastor Emma Daggers, leader of the COTS Recovery Academy

She has spent 25 years in addiction and a decade in recovery - and now leads a "UK-first" rehab. Pastor Emma Daggers will launch Church on the Street's Recovery Academy in September in its newly acquired building in Bethesda Street. The pastor says it will be “the first in the UK” based around Christian principles to offer free tailored support with early mental health assessment, trauma therapy, daytime community-based rehab, plus agency links, all in one place. She will meet addicts in their environment and bring them to COTS. “[Professionals] can’t reach these guys. They don’t know where they are and expect them to come to them, but they won't keep appointments [while in addiction]. “They get struck off because they miss appointments and have no healthcare. We have lived experience, so we meet them where they are, not where you want them to be.” Pastor Emma works with schools and prisons to create programs helping to keep young people on the right path and "break the cycle" of reoffending. The programmes "lead people back into a community where they belong, where they can learn to believe in, and be a part of something bigger than themselves. “Prisoners are all desperate for hope. That's what everyone needs.” The academy builds on COTS' "profound" initial work around addiction, which founder Pastor Mick Fleming claims has a 70 to 80% success rate, even helping people enter the workforce and university. It also offers a women’s group allowing mums to attend daytime rehab without leaving their families. The number of females seeking support has doubled since the announcement. Pastor Mick said: "Women are more isolated by addiction. They are scared to death of social services finding out they take drugs, so they don’t get help but eventually lose their children. "It’s horrendous. Women should be free to speak out, or their children suffer even more." Photo: Kelvin Stuttard