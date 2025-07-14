The images featured here are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.
1. River Brun at Heasandford, Burnley (c.1910)
River Brun at Heasandford, Burnley (c.1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
2. River Brun
River Brun & Town Mouse Public House (2012). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC
3. Bank Hall Weir reconstruction (1930)
Bank Hall Weir reconstruction (1930). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Bank Hall Weir reconstruction (1930)
4. River Calder (1934)
River Calder (1934). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: LCC