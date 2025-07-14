Meander back in time with these 11 old photos of Burnley rivers

By Laura Longworth
Published 14th Jul 2025, 13:42 BST
Meander back in time with these 11 old photos of Burnley rivers.

The images featured here are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

River Brun at Heasandford, Burnley (c.1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council

1. River Brun at Heasandford, Burnley (c.1910)

River Brun & Town Mouse Public House (2012). Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. River Brun

Bank Hall Weir reconstruction (1930). Credit: Lancashire County Council

3. Bank Hall Weir reconstruction (1930)

River Calder (1934). Credit: Lancashire County Council

4. River Calder (1934)

