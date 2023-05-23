McDonald's in Lancashire: Every Maccie D's in the county and their rating on Google reviews

There are rafts of McDonald’s restaurants in Lancashire and though they all serve the same food, some are rated more highly by customers than others.

If you’re a sucker for a Maccie D’s treat once in a while, or if you’re a regular visitor, you’ll no doubt have your local favourite.

But how does it compare with the other McDonald’s restaurants in Lancashire? Better or worse?

We’ve trawled through Google reviews to get the rating of all the McDonald’s in Lancashire, so if you’re in the vicinity and fancy a quick bite then you’ll know exactly what customers think.

In no particular order, these are all the McDonald’s in Lancashire and their Google reviews rating ...

1 . Every McDonald's restaurant in Lancashire and their Google reviews rating Below are all the McDonald's restaurants in Lancashire and their Google reviews rating

2 . Preston - Capitol Centre The drive thru on London Way has a rating of 3.9 out of 5 from 2,200 Google reviews

3 . Preston - Deepdale Shopping Centre The drive thru at Deepdale Shopping Centre on Blackpool Road has a rating of 3.9 out of 5 from 1,700 Google reviews

4 . Preston - Fishergate Shopping Centre The McDonald's in the Fishergate Shopping Centre on Fishergate has a rating of 4 out of 5 from 436 Google reviews