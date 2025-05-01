Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Monuwar Hussain, has praised the team at Bombay Hut for hosting an exceptional Curry Night in aid of the Mayor’s Charity, celebrating the best of Burnley's community spirit, food, and hospitality.

The event was held at Bombay Hut, located on Liverpool Road next to Burnley Car Auction. The restaurant was packed with guests, including dignitaries from across Lancashire, all coming together to raise funds for the Mayor's Charity during his 2024-2025 term.

Coun. Hussain said: “Bombay Hut truly is one of Burnley’s little gems. The food was absolutely incredible, and the atmosphere was fantastic. I am deeply grateful to the team for organising such a memorable night and to everyone who attended to support the Mayor’s Charity. It was wonderful to see so many familiar faces from across Lancashire, all gathered for a great cause.”

The Mayor also extended special thanks to Clipcloud Media, a local company that handled the event’s online promotion, marketing and social media management.