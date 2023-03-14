The Mayor spoke to the children about British Values at the start of British Values week.

The children answered questions about the four values: the Rule of Law, Democracy, Tolerance and Respect, Individual Liberty.

Billy Whitehouse: Jailed for eight years at Preston Crown Court for rape and engaging in sexual activity with a child

An elected councillor in Burnley for 16 years, the Mayor answered questions from the children about her role. The school said they were grateful to her for taking the time to visit.