Mayor of Burnley Cosima Towneley visits her alma mater St Joseph's RC Park Hill School

Former St Joseph’s Park Hill School pupil Cosima Towneley visited her alma mater on Monday in her role as Mayor of Burnley.

By Dominic Collis
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read

The Mayor spoke to the children about British Values at the start of British Values week.

The children answered questions about the four values: the Rule of Law, Democracy, Tolerance and Respect, Individual Liberty.

Mayor of Burnley Coun. Cosima Towneley on a visit to her old school St Joseph's RC Park Hill
An elected councillor in Burnley for 16 years, the Mayor answered questions from the children about her role. The school said they were grateful to her for taking the time to visit.

