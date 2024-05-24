March for Palestine to be held in Burnley on Bank Holiday Monday
A march for Palestine is to take place in Burnley on Bank Holiday Monday.
Walkers will meet at noon at the junction of Windermere Road and Colne Road and march to Burnley Library Peace Gardens from 1-30pm where there will be stalls and speakers.
Ross Charnock, one of the organisers, said: “This movement is growing stronger and stronger by the day. We need to keep the pressure on locally and nationally, and that means this Bank Holiday Monday in Burnley.”
