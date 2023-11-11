Manager of Limes Place supported housing scheme in Colne named as finalist in North West Great British Care Awards.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kirsty Wood, manager of Limes Place, has been shortlisted in the Registered Care Home Manager category. Kirsty has been manager at Limes Place – which provides flexible care and support and a 24/7 onsite team – for just over a year.
Kirsty was nominated for the award by Mark Storey, the regional head of operations for Making Space - the national health and social care charity which manages Limes Place.
Kirsty said: “It was a wonderful surprise to have been nominated for this award as I feel I am just doing my job.
“As a service, we’ve been nominated for various awards in the past and I feel very proud of Limes Place and of all my colleagues.”
Mark said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our colleague Kirsty to be recognised. I believe that Kirsty represents all the key values this award calls for and I hope she is very proud of all her achievements.”
Shane Parnell, associate director of operations, Making Space, said: “Managers oversee all the formal requirements of residential care and their leadership also creates the culture people live and work in.
“Kirsty does both brilliantly and works hard to achieve the charity’s vision to put wellbeing at the heart of health and social care.”
Limes Place is a purpose-built development consisting of 11 one-bedroom apartments, communal living areas and landscaped gardens. Situated a few minutes walk from the town centre, it is rated 'Good' by health and social care watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC).