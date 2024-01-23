News you can trust since 1877
Magical mystery limousine trip around Burnley for retired Christ the King teacher's 90th

A retired Christ the King teacher was treated to a sentimental limousine tour of Burnley locations, as part of her 90th birthday celebrations.
By Dominic Collis
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 15:26 GMT

As earlier reported in the Burnley Express, Mrs Joan Draycott (née Walton) was accompanied in the 12-seater limousine by lifelong friend Freda (95), daughter Christine and grandson Scott when it stopped at various nostalgic locations before a celebration was held at the Oaks Hotel in Reedley.

Mrs Draycott’s family have provided these photographs from her special day.

