A man from Lancashire won £10,000 a month for a year after matching five numbers in the the Set For Life draw on Monday, December 26

The mystery winner – known only as Mr. E from Lancashire – said he plans to go on holiday and buy a new car with his prize money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. E, who played a personal selection of random numbers via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

A lucky man from Lancashire won a huge cash prize in the National Lottery’s Set For Life draw (Credit: Jaggery)

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for Mr. E who can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a whole year and going on a dream holiday.

“That win will be a Boxing Day to remember!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

How does the Set for Life draw work?

Set For Life is a draw-based game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the 2nd prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers.