Lucien Laviscount: Burnley-born actor and Emily in Paris star appears in Netflix rom-com adaptation of Emily Henry's novel People We Meet on Vacation

By Laura Longworth
Published 1st Oct 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 14:52 BST
There is no stopping this Burnley-born actor who grew up in Read.

After starring in Emily in Paris, Lucien Laviscount is back on our screens after scoring another role with Netflix.

This time, the actor, who’s been announced as the new face of fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger, will star alongside the likes of Jameela Jamil in the rom-com adaptation of Emily Henry's novel, People We Meet on Vacation.

The film follows Alex and Poppy (played by Tom Blyth and Emily Bader) as their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question if they could actually be the perfect romantic match.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: Lucien Laviscount arrives at the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Lienard/Getty Images for Messika)PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: Lucien Laviscount arrives at the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Lienard/Getty Images for Messika)
Lucien is part of an ensemble cast that also includes Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil and Lukas Gage.

The movie is directed by Brett Haley and has been produced in partnership with Sony Pictures. It is based on the Henry’s 2021 book of the same name, which debuted at number one on The New York Times’ bestseller list.

