Lucien Laviscount: Burnley-born actor and Emily in Paris star who grew up in the Ribble Valley appears alongside Jameela Jamil in Netflix rom-com adaptation of Emily Henry's novel People We Meet on Vacation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After starring in Emily in Paris, Lucien Laviscount is back on our screens after scoring another role with Netflix.
This time, the actor, who’s been announced as the new face of fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger, will star alongside the likes of Jameela Jamil in the rom-com adaptation of Emily Henry's novel, People We Meet on Vacation.
The film follows Alex and Poppy (played by Tom Blyth and Emily Bader) as their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question if they could actually be the perfect romantic match.
Lucien is part of an ensemble cast that also includes Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil and Lukas Gage.
The movie is directed by Brett Haley and has been produced in partnership with Sony Pictures. It is based on the Henry’s 2021 book of the same name, which debuted at number one on The New York Times’ bestseller list.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.