Low water levels at Foulridge Reservoir prompt safety warning
Extremely low water levels at Foulridge Reservoir, which prompted a safety warning last month, have persisted into this month due to low rainfall this summer.
Reader Bill Smith sent in these photographs of the reservoir, which is owned and run by the Canal and River Trust.
Pendle Council issued a warning last month that due to nearby Lake Burwain drying up, visitors were advised to be careful walking in the area, as the ground has become boggy close to the water's edge.
The council statement said: “Foulridge Reservoir warning. Due to the lake drying up, residents have warned of extreme boggy areas near the edge of the Lake Burwain water that are not safe for walking on.
“Please be very careful if you are planning on being around this area.”
A Canal and River Trust spokesman said today: “Water levels in Foulridge Reservoir, like most of our reservoirs across the country, are much lower than we would hope for at this time of year.
"A combination of a dry spring that has continued into a hot, dry summer has resulted in a significant lack of water. We have not experienced a drought like this since 1976.
"Unfortunately a lack of water has led to the closure of locks on major sections of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. The canal remains in water and the towpath open for walkers and cyclists to enjoy, but boats sadly will not be able to use the locks again until there is some significant rainfall.”