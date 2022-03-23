Long distance romance led to 60 years of marriage for well known Padiham couple
A celebration on St Patrick's Day marked 60 years of marriage for well known Padiham couple David and Carol Stinton.
They were joined for a meal at The Cellar restaurant, Padiham by their three children, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The romance began when Burnley born Carol was working on reception at the former Elgin Manufacturing and David travelled from his native Birmingham to do contract work at the company. It was a long distance romance and the couple wrote to each other regularly but within months David had moved up to Lancashire.
They worked together at the Walton Arms pub in Attham, Carol as a cocktail waitress and David (86) as a waiter before tying the knot at Habergham Church.
The couple's first home was in Russell Terrace, Padiham, and later they went on to own and run a bed and breakfast in the town for 15 years from 1985.
Read More
Carol, who turned 80 on Christmas Day, is a well known figure in Burnley and Padiham. She served as a magistrate in Burnley for 28 years and has been on the Mayoress's committee for 36 years.
She was also Mayoress of Padiham when the late councillor Jean Cunningham was Mayor.
Many people will also recognise Carol as a guide at Towneley Hall in Burnley and she is also an active member of the Friends of Gawthorpe Hall and the Friends of Memorial Park groups in Padiham.
Carol also volunteers with Burnley Civic Trust and the Weavers' Triangle organisations.
And the loving couple have three ingredients for a lasting marriage and those are 'love, trust and always share your money.'