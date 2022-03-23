They were joined for a meal at The Cellar restaurant, Padiham by their three children, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The romance began when Burnley born Carol was working on reception at the former Elgin Manufacturing and David travelled from his native Birmingham to do contract work at the company. It was a long distance romance and the couple wrote to each other regularly but within months David had moved up to Lancashire.

They worked together at the Walton Arms pub in Attham, Carol as a cocktail waitress and David (86) as a waiter before tying the knot at Habergham Church.

Carol and David Stinton are marking their Diamond wedding anniversary

The couple's first home was in Russell Terrace, Padiham, and later they went on to own and run a bed and breakfast in the town for 15 years from 1985.

Carol, who turned 80 on Christmas Day, is a well known figure in Burnley and Padiham. She served as a magistrate in Burnley for 28 years and has been on the Mayoress's committee for 36 years.

She was also Mayoress of Padiham when the late councillor Jean Cunningham was Mayor.

Carol and David on their wedding day 60 years ago

Many people will also recognise Carol as a guide at Towneley Hall in Burnley and she is also an active member of the Friends of Gawthorpe Hall and the Friends of Memorial Park groups in Padiham.

Carol also volunteers with Burnley Civic Trust and the Weavers' Triangle organisations.