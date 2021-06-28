Little 'legend' Noah (three) winning hearts across Burnley and Padiham after handing out chocolates and flowers in random acts of kindness

Little star Noah with his random acts of kindness trolley

Noah Davies has been going around Padiham handing out treats to strangers with his auntie, Vicky Dalrymple.

The touching sight of tiny Noah pushing his little shopping trolley and handing out the gifts has moved many people to tears, including one lady who he presented with a bunch of flowers and the greeting 'have a lovely day.'

Vicky said: "It was such a lovely sight to see Noah go up to this elderly lady. She looked rather sad and she told us she was thinking about her mum on that day.

Noah drops off chocolates at Padiham Fire Station

"She said that seeing Noah came just at the right time. He is such a little star."

Vicky came up with the Random Acts of Kindness project to keep Noah occupied when she looks after him every afternoon after collecting him from Whitegate Nursery in Padiham. Noah lives with his mum, Rebecca Davies, who is Vicky's sister, and his older brothers Jayden (11) and Jake (nine) and sister Millie (seven) in Burnley.

And Noah absolutely loves his little trips out to the town centre. He has even asked if the trolley can be set up with a speaker to play his favourite song, The Laughing Policeman, as he goes on his rounds.

Firefighters at Padiham thanked Noah and described him as a 'legend' on twitter after he left some chocolates at the station with a little note saying "It's cool to be kind."

Noah with his flowers ready to spread some joy

Vicky, who is mum to Ebony (17) and 15-year-old Layton, added: "This is such a great way to show Noah how important it is to be kind to people and to think of others.

"He can't wait to get a little speaker set up so he can play his favourite song which he has learned from his grandad."