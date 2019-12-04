Lights of Love: Colne church offering chance to send a truly unique Christmas gift

A church in Colne is offering the chance to send a truly unique gift to a loved on this Christmas as part of their Lights of Love, which allows you to dedicate a light on their Christmas tree to a loved one and send them a special card.

Gearing up for its fourth annual Lights of Love event, Christ Church in Colne will be switching on their lights this Friday at 7pm, with a concert from the amazing Pendle Community Orchestra in the church's newly-refurbished chancel area also set to take place on the evening.

Asking people to help them spread peace and love all across the globe, the church lights an individual light for individuals and families who are not able to celebrate the festive time alongside their loved ones. They also send a special card to them to let them know that they are in their loved ones' thoughts.

To mark the far-flung locations to which the church has sent cards, the Brownie group has been colouring in a map of the world, filling in the countries which has so far received commemorative cards. You can purchase a light for £3 to shine throughout December.

"The lights signify that relatives and friends who are not able to get together at this time of the year are still being remembered," explained Janet Blaauw-Nelson. "We have, for the past three years, sent cards as far away as Hawaii and as nearby as Colne [and] are hoping that eventually we can say that Our Lights of Love have covered the world.

"Please help us to cover the world map with Lights of Love, especially if you have a contact in Russia - one of the largest areas to colour on the map!" added Janet. "It’s a great way to let far flung relatives and friends know that there is still a special place for them in Colne."

This Friday's event is part of the church's Christmas Tree Festival, which runs over Friday night and during Saturday 10am to 4pm when the Laneshawbridge school choir will perform.