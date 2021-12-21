Light Up A Life raises £102,000 towards vital services at Pendleside Hospice

Guests and hospice officials at the Light Up A Life service

On a giant screen they saw Catherine Turner tell how the hospice cared for not only her husband David, who died aged 55 earlier this year, but how Pendleside’s bereavement service had helped her since.

She said: “We will always be grateful for the care the hospice staff showed for both David and my family. They couldn’t have done more for us.”

Following the video Catherine and her family switched on the hospice’s Christmas lights as visitors remembered their loved ones who had died.

More than 500 people attended the Light Up A Life service at Pendleside Hospice

David Brown, the chairman of Pendleside’s trustees, who welcomed the visitors, revealed that Light Up A Life had, so far, this year raised more than £102,000.

He also described how the hospice had responded successfully to the challenges faced during Covid and thanked its supporters for the help they had given during the troubled times.

Basics Junior Theatre Shooting Stars performed Ed Sheeran’s ‘Supermarket Flowers’ and soloist Olivia Webster sang ‘Hello Young Lovers’ from The King And I.

Soprano Grace O’Malley sang the carol "Once In Royal David’s City" followed by a rousing "You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

A prayer of reflection was conducted by Alison Micklethwaite, the hospice’s occupational therapist.

Closing thanks were given by chief executive Helen McVey and the ceremony was closed by piper Steve Sumner who played "Amazing Grace".

Chief guests were the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley, Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry, and the Mayor and Mayoress of Padiham, Coun. Vince Pridden and his wife Gillian, who is a member of the hospice catering staff.

Sammi Graham, head of events and marketing, said: “It was tremendous to be able to return to a live event for Light Up A Life after having to organise a virtual live-streamed event last year because of Covid.

“The Light Up A Life service allows people to come together and remember family and friends who have passed away. The 7,000 dedicated lights will now shine vibrantly around the outside of the hospice all throughout Christmas and the New Year.

“And the £102,000 the event has so far raised will help keep our vital services running.

“People can still make donations and include their loved ones in the book of remembrance through to the end of January.”

Alderson and Horan Funeral Services sponsored the event.