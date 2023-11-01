Could your dog be a lifesaver? Pet Blood Bank UK has announced that they are starting to run lifesaving blood donation days in Barnoldswick and they need the town’s dogs to come forward.

Stanley House Vets has partnered with the charity and is looking for donor dogs to attend their first session on Sunday November 5th.

This is the first time the charity has visited Barnoldswick to run dog blood donation sessions and they are very excited to welcome lots of fantastic new donors to their lifesaving pack.

Pet Blood Bank is just like the human blood service, but for dogs. They collect blood donations from donor dogs across the UK which then go towards helping to save the lives of other dogs in need. Every donation a dog gives can help to save the lives of up to four other dogs.

Stanley House Vets in Barnoldswick is holding a dog blood donor session

Dogs in Barnoldswick as well as all dogs across the UK, have access to the lifesaving blood should they ever need it, so it really is a vital service.

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of one and eight, and be fit and healthy. It is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people, and having new experiences.

The donation itself only takes five to 10 minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35 to 40 minutes.

Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating and get showered with treats and attention throughout their appointment. They even get a goody bag and toy to take home, as well as the pride of being a lifesaver.

Pet Blood Bank plans to visit Barnoldswick every two to three months going forward, so owners are encouraged to register their dogs even if they will miss the first date.

Nicole Osborne from Pet Blood Bank UK said: “We are excited to launch our first dog blood donation session in Barnoldswick. We are looking forward to meeting lots of new donors and really getting the local community behind our mission to help save the lives of dogs.”