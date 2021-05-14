Latest covid rates of infection for Burnley and Padiham see a drop in four areas as fears grow about so-called Indian variant

But with the so-called Indian variant fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government, with infections identified across the UK, there are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened.

The latest official covid case rate figures show that out of the 11 measurable areas of Burnley, four areas saw a drop in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of May.

Now with gyms, bars and restaurants opened up to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between May 1st and May 8th.

The four areas to record a reduction in covid case rates were Queensgate, whose rate dropped from 84.1 to 0; Central Burnley and Daneshouse 29.1 to 0; Brunshaw 67.5 to 0 and Bank Hall and Fulledge 49.8 to 0.

At the same time, three districts recorded an increase. They were Hapton and Lowerhouse 0 to 83; Padiham 0 to 33 and Harle Syke and Lanehead 0 to 45.7.