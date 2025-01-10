The cast for Dancing on Ice 2025 has been confirmed and it includes some pretty impressive names, from one of Britain’s most successful Olympians to two of the soap world’s most iconic stars.

One of these soap stars taking part is Burnley born actor Sam Aston, 31, who is best known for playing Chesney Brown on Coronation Street, a role he’s held since 2003 when he was just ten-years-old.

Sam’s involvement in the popular ITV skating show was announced back in September and with the series kicking off this Sunday, we thought we’d reveal who else joins him in the cast.

Take a look below at the full line-up for Dancing on Ice series 17, including where you will know them from.

Dancing on Ice cast The full Dancing on Ice cast for series 17.

Sam Aston Burnley born Sam has played Chesney on Corrie since 2003 after appearing in Where the Heart Is and The Bill. He is partnered with Molly Lanaghan.

Charlie Brooks The actress has played Janine Butcher on Eastenders in multiple spells between 1999 and 2022. She is partnered with Eric Radford.