Lancashire radio and podcast star Jordan North has just announced that he will tour the UK with his and etiquette coach William Hanson’s hit podcast.

Burnley born Jordan North and Bristolian William Hanson are bringing their award-winning podcast Help I Sexted My Boss to arenas across the UK in March 2026.

Their last tour sold 15,000 tickets in just three hours and now – William, the nation’s poshest etiquette expert, and Jordan, connoisseur of all things common and Capital Breakfast host – are back with their biggest, most outrageous shows.

What can we expect from the live show?

While their podcast takes on the hilarious challenges of modern day life, this is not just a live podcast recording.

Previous live shows have seen them break into song, facilitate on-stage marriage proposals and treat audiences to a (nearly) Full Monty.

This arena tour will be even bigger and better: expect brutally honest moments, lots of magical surprises and stories you probably shouldn't tell your mum…

Organisers add: “It'll be an unforgettable night of unfiltered fun.”

Jordan North and William Hanson attend the British Podcast Awards 2024. | Getty Images

Where is it heading?

Friday 20th March: Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

Saturday 21st March London, OVO Arena Wembley

Friday 27th March: Glasgow, OVO Hydro Glasgow

Saturday 28th March: Manchester, AO Arena Manchester

What have the Jordan and William said about their tour?

Former Preston resident Jordan North, said: "Our first ever live show was in a back room of a pub in Camden... We never imagined we'd be bringing Sexted to arenas across London, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow. It's surreal and we're so grateful. Be honest with us G&Divas, have we changed?!"

William, who once had one of the worst stays of his live in Blackpool said: “We're cockahoop to be putting together another outrageous live show for our loyal G&Divas and new fans who will join us. We're immensely grateful to every single person who has supported us over the years. We wouldn't be doing this without them. As for how we are going to top Jordan and Producer Ben doing the Full Monty at Crossed Wires in Sheffield… well, I’ve got some ideas already.”

Where can I get tickets?

Presale for subscribers of the Help I Sexted My Boss newsletter started from Wednesday, September 24 at 10am.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 26th September at sextedmyboss.com/live

Prices start from £42.25.

What is the history of Help I Sexted My Boss?

William and Jordan met in 2010 with not so favourable first impressions of each other.

A second chance at a mutual friend’s dinner party turned them into fast friends. Except for that one blip in 2021, but we don't talk about that... much!

Since launching Help I Sexted My Boss in 2018, the duo have cultivated a loyal community of fans (better known as 'G&Divas') with 100 million listens and 1.5 million social media followers.

The podcast also won the Listeners' Choice award at the British Podcast Awards 2024 – the only category voted for by the British public.Help I Sexted My Boss Live 2026 will see etiquette meet chaos with confetti.