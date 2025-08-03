Lancashire's Jordan North & Ekin-Su chat all things Cooking With The Stars

ITV’s Cooking With The Stars returns this Monday night and two Lancashire stars taking part have spilled the beans ahead of the series premiere...

This week the line-up for ITV's Cooking with the Stars was revealed and it included Burnley born radio DJ Jordan North and reality star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, a former UCLan student.

This week the line-up for ITV’s Cooking with the Stars was revealed and it included Burnley born radio DJ Jordan North and reality star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, a former UCLan student.

The two celebrity chefs, both former residents of Preston, have opened up in exclusive interviews with ITV about why they signed up for their show and what we can expect from their cooking abilities.

You can find out more about the show here but find what Jordan and Ekin had to say ahead of Monday ngiht’s premiere below:

Jordan North

Celebrity chef Jordan North and his mentor Rosemary Shrager | ITV

What made you decide to take part in Cooking With The Stars?

“I haven’t done any reality TV since I’m A Celebrity… but I’ve watched this before and it’s a great show. I’m in a bit of a rut with my cooking, and I’m at that stage of my life where it’s less nightclubs and more people coming round for dinner. I’m making the same dishes every time and I want to be able to step it up a level in the kitchen and make some nice, new, quick and easy but fancy dishes for my friends and family.”

What’s your cooking like?

“It’s OK, it's average at best. I’ve cooked before but I’m not one of those people who can’t cook an egg, but my cooking is very entry level.

What is your go-to recipe?

“I usually do a Sunday dinner but now I don’t want everybody round on a Sunday, as I’ve got to be up early the next day. You can’t make a Sunday dinner on a Friday night. I always make a chilli in the slow cooker, a Hairy Bikers’ recipe and a shakshuka. A shakshuka sounds posh but it’s just eggs and tomatoes and chorizo, it’s very brunchy and I have it for breakfast, brunch or tea. I also make a corned beef hash, it's my favourite ever tea.”

What is the one thing you want to get from this experience?

“I’d like to be able to chop better because that is one thing I’m rubbish at. Also I don’t want to be the first person out, I’ve said that from the start, as long as that doesn’t happen I’ll be happy. Also I want to learn how to cook and keep a clean kitchen at the same time. I am clean in general but when I’m cooking it’s like a mad scientist, every pan is out and it's all everywhere. I can clean up after, but I can’t clean as I go. They teach you here to clean as you go, but when you get into the studio it’s completely different. It’s like that cartoon, the Tasmanian devil when it comes in like a whirlwind, I’m like that in the kitchen.”

Have there been any cooking disasters so far?

“I’ve cut my fingers a few times, these chef knives are so sharp. My chef mentor has had to put their hands on my shoulders and tell me to start listening and concentrate a bit more as I’m just zoning out.”

What's your cooking strength and your weakness?

“My strength is my actual cooking. So the actual frying, getting it in the oven and keeping an eye on it, I’m not too bad at that. My weakness is getting it all together, so the bit before. So getting it off the paper and trying to make sense of it and putting it into practice. I do get very nervous cooking in front of people and the timings are the hardest.”

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Celebrity chef Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu with her mentor Poppy O'Toole | ITV

Why did you decide to take part in Cooking With The Stars?

“For me, it was about challenging myself and getting out of my comfort zone. I'm no stranger to being on TV at this point in my career but the concept of Cooking With The Stars is so different to anything I've done before, which excited me about it. I wanted to test myself to see if I can cook under pressure and also enjoy myself at the same time. I’m in it to win, but I also want to have fun. As a person I'm very competitive, fiery, and a bit quirky, which I think will all help me in this competition. I also thought it would be a great chance to learn something new. I mean, it's not everyday you get the chance to learn how to cook from incredibly talented chefs!”

What is your current cooking ability like?

“I'm definitely not going into it with zero skills. I actually love cooking and am generally not bad at it. My mum and dad are both Turkish and are really great cooks, so they've been teaching me how to do it since I was 10. Dad’s very good at barbeques and grilled fish, while mum’s very good at all the Turkish and Mediterranean foods. Both of my grandma's are incredible cooks as well and I grew up on their recipes. When I went to University I started really cooking for myself. Everyone was on a Uni student budget, eating beans on toast, which really didn't appeal to me. I started looking up budget-friendly recipes online, and got creative with what I could create for myself that was easy and cheap. The trademark to all my recipes is adding a little bit of chilli to everything - I'll definitely be bringing that into the competition. “

Do you have people over and cook for them?

“My love language is definitely cooking for my loved ones. Even on days I'm exhausted, I love coming home and getting into the kitchen. It's an act of self-love and service to make a homemade meal for yourself and the people that you love. I am a bit picky with how things are cleared up. Everything must be rinsed off before it goes in the dishwasher. Otherwise, where does the food go?”

What’s your go-to dish to make?

“I really love seafood and generally eat quite healthily so a good grilled seabass with lemon, olive oil and garlic sauce on top is my main go-to. I also like simple greens and potatoes. Prawns, pasta, mussels. I’m bored of chicken, it’s a bit bland, all you can do is season it. And I’ve had food poisoning four times from chicken, so that's been a bit traumatising. So seafood is my favourite. I talk to the prawns as I’m going along, check that they’re alright. Some people are really quiet in the kitchen, but I’m chatting away.”

“I also like raw onions, I eat them like apples. During filming I picked up a red onion and peeled the skin, put salt and lemon on it and then I ate it all. The camera crew were shocked. The whole day I was burping acid, but it set me up for the day. I didn’t kiss anyone that night. “

With cooking, what’s your strength and what’s your weakness?

“My strength is hearty proteins and veggies, stuff like prawns, root vegetables etc. I love adding some good spices to those. My weakness is sauces. I definitely need to practice making things like custard, hollandaise or mayonnaise from scratch. They scare me. For example with hollandaise, you have to whisk and not let it split, make it the right amount of salty, keep a certain texture etc. It’s hard.”

Have you had any kitchen disasters?

“I dropped a few eggs when I was practising at home. I was trying the technique of separating the eggs using my fingers and it ended up on the floor. I’ve had a few little cuts, but I'm really hoping not to lose a finger!”