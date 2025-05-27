Lancashire stars amongst those sending well-wishes to Liverpool

Various celebrities from across Lancashire have been amongst the heartbroken stars sending well-wishes to the people of Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Radford family and Charlotte Dawson are amongst those who have sent well-wishes to Liverpool. | various

Last night, about 50 people, including four children, were injured in a "horror" incident after a car ploughed into a crowd during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade, with one youngster seriously hurt.

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the "horrific incident" was not being treated as terrorism following the arrest of a 53-year-old man at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said the suspect was the driver of the car, white, British and from the Liverpool area.

At a press conference late on Monday evening, Dave Kitchin from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured.

Following the shocking news, various celebrities, including many from Lancashire, shared their horror at the scenes and their sorrow for all those affect.

Morecambe based reality stars The Radfords, who revealed some of their family were at the parade, posted online: “Just want to let everyone know the girls are safe thank god but my heart is aching for the families involved in this horrific attack no words can describe how horrifed we are by the scenes we have seen”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Dates for the World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool have been announced

Blackpool born star Charlotte Dawson posted on her Instagram story: “Absolutely heartbreaking what is the world coming too!! So scary. Thinking of all the families & fans affected sending so much love XX”

Chorley musician James Walsh, himself a Liverpool fan, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Thoughts with everyone affected by the harrowing events towards the end of the LFC parade on what should have been a day of pure joy. We have to hope there are no serious casualties until everything is confirmed even if it seems unlikely from reports. Stay safe everyone”

Burnley FC also commented their well wishes underneath an Instagram post shared by the official Liverpool FC account.

The Lancashire football club said: “Our thoughts are with everyone at Liverpool FC and those who have been affected 💜”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boltonian Paddy Mcguinness then shared the same post by L.F.C alongside over-lay text that read: “Liverpool is a great city full of great people.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you Merseyside. #ynwa”