ITV's Dancing On Ice has revealed its fourth celebrity as Coronation Street star Sam Aston from Lancashire.

The Burnley born actor, 31, is best known for playing Chesney Brown on the ITV soap, a role he’s held since 2003 when he was just ten.

Dancing on Ice is not Sam’s first experience with reality shows as the father of three has also competed on All Star Family Fortunes.

Sam told ITV's This Morning: “I'm nervous but excited to get going.

“It's going to be nice for the public to see me for me, rather than Chesney.”

Although a start date has not yet been confirmed, Dancing on Ice will return to ITV1 and ITVX in 2025.

Coronation Street Sam Aston will compete in Dancing on Ice next year. | Getty Images

Who else has been named?

So far only three other Dancing on Ice Contestants have been revealed, these are:

-The Only Way is Essex star Ferne McCann, 34

-Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave, 62

- Traitors star Mollie Pearce, 22

A total of 10 more celebrities will be revealed at a later stage.

What have the other stars said?

When asked if there was ever any doubt in his mind about joining Dancing on Ice, Sir Steve said on This Morning: “Yes, there’s been a lot of doubt. Rowers row becauser they can’t catch, kick, throw a ball. Rowing is a very cooridinated sport but it ends up being people who are not very co-ordinated because it's a repetitive sport doing the same movements over and over again."

Ferne told Good Morning Britain: “I'm so excited, it's going to be a huge challenge but I'm excited for the glitz and glamour of the show.”

Speaking on Lorraine, Molly said: “It will be fun, I want to challenge myself, I'm ready for the challenge.”