A Lancashire soap star has been named the most likely contestant to win ITV’s Dancing on Ice according to new data analysis.

Dancing on Ice, now in its 17th year, is back on screens this Sunday (January 12) at 6.45pm.

Ahead of the first episode, odds experts at Slotozilla have analysed data from the show’s previous winners to reveal what makes a winning contestant.

The research ,which uses 15 years worth of data, analysed a range of factors including the contestant’s profession, hometown, age, gender and more.

The full Dancing on Ice cast for series 17. Credit: ITV | ITV

What did the figures show?

According to Slotozilla’s findings, 2025’s winner is most likely to be:

Male (almost three quarters of the previous winners were men)

Aged 26-35

From the North West of England

An actor

An Aquarius

So who is the favourite?

With these statistics in mind, the experts predict that 31-year-old Sam Aston from Burnley is most likely to win.

The actor, who is best known for his role of Chesney Brown on Coronation Street, would not be the first winner from a soap as he follows in the footsteps of the 2024 champion and Coronation street co-star, Ryan Thomas.

Lancashire actor Sam Aston is best known for playing Chesney Brown on Coronation Street. Credit: ITV | ITV

Who else is in with a chance?

While Sam fits four of the five main criteria, in second place is Manchester comedian Josh Jones, who with three points also fits into the winning age bracket at 32.

Anton Ferdinand, Dan Edgar and Chris Taylor all come in third most likely, scoring only two of the four winning criteria, while Chelsee Healey is the only woman to secure more than one point in the ranking.

What has been said about the findings?

Marie Toland, Senior Editor from Slotozilla said: “Dancing on Ice is a firm favourite in the British TV calendar and is one of the shows Brits most look forward to liven up the New Year. Analysing the historical data of past winners we think there’s a strong chance that Sam Aston is the most likely contestant to win, although that all depends on how he performs out on the ice of course!”

What is the full Dancing on Ice line-up this year?

Ferne McCann

Mollie Pearce

Sir Steve Redgrave

Sam Aston

Charlie Brooks

Josh Jones

Anton Ferdinand

Chelsee Healey

Dan Edgar

Chris Taylor

Michaela Strachan