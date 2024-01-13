Lancashire Police launch appeal to find missing Burnley schoolgirl (16)

Poppy Nichols (16) was last seen in the Rosehill area of Burnley at 8.20am yesterday ( Friday, January 12th) and Lancashire Police have said they are very concerned for her welfare. When she was last seen, Poppy was wearing school uniform – a blue blazer, yellow tie, white shirt, grey skirt, black tights – a short black puffer jacket and she was carrying a dark grey River Island tote bag.Poppy is approximately 5ft 7, slimly built with long blonde hair. For immediate sightings of Poppy, please call 999 immediately. Anyone who has any information as to where she might be is asked to contact 101 – log 0908 of 12th January 2024.