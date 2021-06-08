Lancashire marathon man Ron Hill funeral plans revealed

Hill, who was born in Accrington and competed for Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, died last month at the age of 82.

His funeral will take place on Friday, June 11, and will see the marathon legend make his final journey through Hyde and Tameside, before ending at Dukinfield Crematorium. People wishing to pay their respects on the day are asked do so safely, while respecting social distancing.

Competing in an astounding 115 marathons, Ron Hill will go down as one of the all-time great marathon runners. He also claimed multiple world records over his running career, across varying distances both on the track and on the road.

Lancashire running legend Ron Hill, who died last month aged 82. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Hill also laid claim to the longest unbroken streak of running every day, that lasted 52 years and 39 days, from 1964 to 2017.

Hill later founded Ron Hill Sports and Hilly Sports, providing revolutionary running apparel designed to keep athletes in peak condition while remaining comfortable in their training.