Lancashire LGBT+ business leaders to get a boost this LGBT+ history month with new funded programme

What is the programme?

The fully funded Boost Business Owners Network has been launched by Lancashire County Council through Boost; Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub. As part of the programme, business support organisation, CIRCLE Leadership, are delivering a dedicated cohort for LGBT+ business leaders.

Mark Bayley-Smyth, CEO of CIRCLE Leadership explained: “The workplace is where the majority of us spend most of our time, however, many LGBT+ leaders are unable to bring their whole selves to work. Having spent many years running diverse businesses, I am only too familiar with the difficulties, challenges, frustrations and at times the sheer loneliness and isolation it can bring as a gay man and leader.

Boost Business Owners Network is delivering a dedicated cohort for LGBT+ leaders, which is facilitated by an experienced gay business leader. Image: Dylan Gillis on Splash.

“I know that small business owners value connecting with their peers and learning from shared experiences, and this dedicated cohort is a great opportunity for LGBT+ business owners and senior leaders to build a quality, trusted network of likeminded contacts while receiving tailored advice and support which will improve their business performance.”

What does it involve?

Participants will work together in a group of up to 11 like-minded leaders, facilitated by an expert LGBT business mentor, to share and address their common challenges and understand how to maximise opportunities to grow and develop their business.

Who is elligible?

The LGBT+ Boost Business Owners Network is eligible to small and medium sized businesses based in Lancashire, employing less than 250 full time staff or with a turnover of less than €50m.

What do organisers say?

Andrew Leeming, programme manager, Boost, said: “The creation of Boost Business Owners Network is part of our new Helping Lancashire Businesses campaign.

“Every business owner has a wealth of skills and expertise. Bringing business owners and leaders together will allow them to share and solve unique challenges and also maximise on emerging business trends and opportunities.

“The best part is the service is fully funded by Lancashire County Council and the European Regional Development Fund so there is no cost to businesses for taking part.”

Boost is Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub and is led by Lancashire County Council and the Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership. It is supported by funding from Lancashire County Council, the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.