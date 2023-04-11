Lancashire County Council issues update about pigeons trapped under Burnley Culvert
The county council has issued an update about the birds trapped under Burnley Culvert.
At least seven pigeons were found dead last month after becoming stuck in netting under the Yorkshire Street aqueduct.
Quaker Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation in Brierfield alerted the RSPCA to several pigeons, including baby birds, caught there.
A fire crew put holes in the netting to rescue 10 birds.
A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: "The problems with birds recently becoming trapped under the bridge was caused by new netting we had put up to keep birds away before the main nesting season to allow the bridge to be repainted as part of the Town to Turf project.
"We have now removed this netting and repaired some holes in the existing netting which we hope will solve the problem.
"We will be monitoring the situation with the oversight of an ecologist over the coming weeks in case we need to take any further action."