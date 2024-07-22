Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Bishop of Burnley has been consecrated in an ancient ceremony at the magnificent York Minster.

Rt Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy is now the twelfth Bishop of Burnley and joins the existing episcopal team in the Diocese; working alongside the Diocesan Bishop, the Rt Rev. Philp North, Bishop of Blackburn, and Rt Rev. Dr Jill Duff, Bishop of Lancaster.

The moving two-hour service, conducted by the Archbishop of York, The Most Rev. and Rt Hon. Stephen Cottrell, at the Minster began at 11am and was attended by hundreds of people. The Archbishop was assisted by more than 20 Bishops from across The Church of England and the Sermon was delivered by Rev. Canon Dr Michael Leyden, Dean of Emmanuel Theological College.

Also assisting the Archbishop, in the role of Liturgical Deacon for the Consecration, was Rev. Sarah Gill, Vicar of St Stephen’s and St James’ in Blackburn and Bishop’s Advisor on UKME Matters.

After the service at the Minster the Archbishop and Bishops who attended the service gather with new Bishop Joe and his wife Emily at the West Door of York Minster

Bishop Joe said: “It’s a joy and a delight to have been ordained Bishop by Archbishop Stephen today, something I could never have imagined when setting out as a priest back in 2003.

“I am now looking forward to working with colleagues across the whole diocese as we continue to implement Vision 2026 together and look to the future.

“Everyone who is baptised has a ministry. We are all called by God to experience the joy and adventure of ministering to others in Jesus’ name. Please pray for me now as I set out on this new adventure and know that I will be praying for you.”

York Minster began to fill with people from across the other side of the Pennines around 9am – including hundreds of Lancashire’s clergy and parishioners; alongside support staff from the diocesan offices.

They joined Joe's wife Emily and their children David and Mary; other members of their family; as well as friends and former parishioners of the new Bishop and other colleagues from his ‘sending Diocese’ of Chester.

Civic dignitaries who made the trip to York included Helen Bingley, High Sheriff of Lancashire; County Councillor Alf Clemson, Vice Chair of Lancashire County Council; David Hodge KC The Diocesan Chancellor; Charles Hadcock; Deputy Lord Lieutenant; Councillor Shah Hussain, Mayor of Burnley and Burnley County Coun. Cosima Towneley.

The service itself featured a series of impressive flourishes steeped in history, from the opening procession of clergy; to the Oath of Canonical Obedience and the Declarations; all culminating in the emotional moment for the new Bishop of Burnley with the laying on of hands by the Archbishop while surrounded by fellow Bishops during The Ordination Prayer.

This was followed by a wonderful release of joy as the Archbishop invited the congregation to welcome their new bishop and extended applause echoed around the ancient stones of the Minster.

There were also some personal touches amidst the historic beats of the service such as when two of the new Bishop’s close friends, Gabrielle Higgins and Oliver Critchley, gave the Old and New Testament readings respectively.

Bishop Philip said: “It has been an awe-inspiring joy to be a part of this special moment in the life of Joe and his family today at York Minster. We now look forward to September and his Installation Service at Blackburn Cathedral.”