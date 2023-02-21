Knowle Green Village Hall celebrating 100 years serving the community with celebratory events

The venue is marking its century milestone this year with a series of celebratory events starting on Sunday, March 12th at 2pm.

The 2023 Ribble Valley Music Festival will be launched with a Centenary Party of popular music raising funds for the hall.

The Mark Lewis Trio, led by maestro and resident Ed Lomax on piano, with Mel Hatchman on bass and Derek Smith on drums, will be providing an afternoon of quality music.

Knowle Green Village Hall is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Joining them will be Lyn Fairbanks whose talents have featured on The X-Factor and The Sharon Osbourne Show, and full-time professional musician Julian Gregory who is making a rare appearance in the area. He has played violin with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra for 40 years.

The afternoon will be full of fun and a variety of well-known music and song, including music from movies, Broadway and the West End, plus well-loved songs of wide appeal by Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hart, Hoagy Carmichael, Gershwin and more, along with plenty of entertaining repartee.

