King Charles III proclamation Wyre: These were the scenes at the historic ceremony welcoming new monarch
Wyre welcomed in King Charles III with their own proclamation ceremony
By Lucinda Herbert
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:19 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:49 pm
It took place outside the Civic Centre in Poulton, and coincided with similar ceremonies in towns and cities across the country following on from the national proclamation event, taking place at St James's Palace, London, on Saturday.
The Mayor of Wyre proclaim the King's name and his accession at 10am on Monday, September 12, 2022.
The public queued to sign a book of condolences afterwards.
Here’s the best of our pictures from photographer Kelvin Stuttard.
