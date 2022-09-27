Vivien Storey is calling on the community to donate winter essentials like hats, coats, gloves, scarves, blankets, dressing gowns and hot water bottles throughout October for people who cannot afford to heat their homes due to rocketing energy prices.

Items can be dropped off at The HUB at Padiham in Burnley Road from Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm.

Talking about how the cost of living is pushing more people to crisis point, Vivien said: “I think it’s ridiculous. Actually, I think it’s disgusting.

Vivien Storey varnishing the sign inside The HUB at Padiham. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nothing is changing. It’s just never-ending.

“Heating is a necessity to survive but I know people who daren’t turn it on because they don’t know how much it’s going to cost. There are elderly people who have worked all their life but cannot now enjoy it because they are worried about being warm. There are people with kids who will be cold. Some children don’t have dressing gowns. We’re not all in a position to go out and buy a load of new winter clothes.

“We will be going back to the olden days when people were washing in the sink because they couldn’t afford to run a bath.”

She added: “Poverty causes mental health issues like depression. Not being able to provide for their family can lead people to not wanting to be here. They think: what’s their use?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signage inside Padiham Hub. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“It takes good mental health to accept that you need help. Some people wouldn’t dream of going out and asking for it and would rather sit at home and suffer. People are scared to tell others they are struggling. We shouldn’t be living like this in this day and age.

“It’s mortifying what people are going through. It’s just so sad.”

Anyone who requires winter essentials can pick them up from the hub. A referral is not required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers will also run a free interview skills workshop every Wednesday from noon to 1-30pm to help boost people’s confidence when job hunting. It starts on Wednesday, October 12th. Booking is not needed - just turn up.

(L-r) Grace Power, Layla Boult and Vivien Storey inside The HUB at Padiham. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard.