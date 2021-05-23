Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper 'devastated' by coronavirus
TV presenter Kate Garraway said today her husband Derek Draper had been "devastated" by coronavirus
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 3:41 pm
Updated
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 3:52 pm
Former Chorley man Derek, 53, was admitted to hospital in March last year with coronavirus symptoms before having to be put into a coma.
Today the TV presenter gave an update on his condition to the BBC's Andrew Marr.
Kate said Derek came home from hospital on April 7, and added: "He is devastated by covid.
"He can't really move. His communication is very minimal"
She said there were some "up" moments and he had a lot of memories.
Kate added: "He's a long way from the Derek Draper you know Andrew....the but he's home and he is alive."