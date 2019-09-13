Justice for Dad: Burnley father-of-three to climb UK's highest roller coaster to raise awareness of parental alienation

A Burnley father-of-three is gearing up to climb to the top of The Big One, the UK's highest roller coaster, to raise funds for children charity Children Today and awareness of parental alienation against which he has been campaigning for years.

Now an established campaigner against what he perceives as an anti-father bias in the family courts, Akeib Raj Mahmood, 30, is allowed only indirect contact with his children via letter despite having been a present and loving father following an acrimonious breakup with his partner of eight years which resulted in a legal wrangle.

A former Colne Primet High and Nelson & Colne College student who has lived across Burnley and Pendle, Akeib completed a 200-mile, seven-day walk from Manchester to London to raise awareness of his cause back in 2017 and is now seeking to spread the word of his Justice For Dad Facebook page further, calling for the "abuse" that is parental alienation to be criminalised.

Over 60m high, the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach is a daunting climb, but Akeib is determined, with his challenged scheduled for September 20th. “I don’t feel the family courts are fair on fathers and don’t take into consideration that fathers can be victims,” he said in 2017. “I’ve spoken out via social media and I’m far from alone - there are thousands affected - so we have a chance of being heard and to seek change and get justice.”

To donate to Akeib's cause, head to: www.gofundme.com/f/climbing-the-big-one-pepsi-max-blackpool?rcid=r01-156814992231-54eaf42b19a5417e&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_m