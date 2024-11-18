Jamiroquai featuring Lancashire's Jay Kay announces first tour in 6 years
After six years away from touring, the legendary Jamiroquai have announced a 14-date arena tour for November and December 2025.
The funk band, who have 15 Brit Award nominations, two Guinness World Records, a Grammy and more than 1.7 billion Spotify streams, are still fronted by lead singer and funk pioneer Jay Kay who was born in Blackburn to a Preston raised mum.
Although this is Jamiroquai’s first national tour in six years, they did headline Lytham Festival in 2023 so we know audiences are in for a party if that show was anything to go by...
What can we expect from the new tour?
‘The Heels of Steel tour’ will bring Jamiroquai’s unmistakable grooves to some of the largest venues across the UK and Europe.
Organisers say Jamiroquai is ready to continue their legacy, bringing back fan favourites and debuting fresh new sounds with a tour that promises to be the next evolution of one of music’s greats.
The tour information reads: “One Man’s mission, for 30 years and counting, to put groove music into YOUR LIFE. Will you join us in the fight to Let The Disco Stay The Same - to conquer all your inner fears and boogie like NEVER before?
“DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES to heal the world through MUSIC? DO YOU HAVE….THE HEELS OF STEEL!”
It’s time to dust off those dancing shoes and get down with Jamiroquai as they start the disco balls spinning and the dancefloors overheating one more time.
Where are they coming in the UK?
Wed, December 3- Glasgow OVO Hydro
Sat, December 6- Manchester Co-op Live
Tue, December 9- London The O2
Fri, December 12- Birmingham Utilita Arena
Where else can I see them in 2025?
Wed, November 6- Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi
Sat, November 8- Lyon LDLC Arena
Tue, November 11- Zurich Hallenstadion
Thu, November 13- Milan Unipol Forum
Sat, November 15- Vienna Wiener Stadthalle
Wed, November 19- Berlin Uber Arena
Sat, November 22-Cologne Lanxess Arena
Tue, November 25-Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
Thu, November 27- Paris Accor Arena
Sat, November 29- Brussels ING Arena
General tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 9am local.
For full dates/more information please visit: www.jamiroquai.com
