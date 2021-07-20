Jack's Pendle Hill rowing challenge is a drop in the ocean

Jack Jarvis, a member of the British Army since the age of 16, will attempt the incredible feat at the end this year, where he will row over 5,000 miles, from Portugal to Miami. He is raising money for CALM and Brainstrust, two causes very close to his heart.

In the meantime, Jack decided to "warm up" for the challenge by running a marathon - complete with rowing machine - the full 26.2 miles up and down Pendle Hill

Amazingly, Jack did the weighted marathon in nine hours 30 minutes and has now raised £4,700 so far.

Jack and friend Tessa Durkin at the Pendle Hill trig point

Jack took on the challenge with friend Tessa Durkin (minus the rowing machine) ascending the hill 18 times.

The hardest part of rowing an ocean is getting to the start line, with operational costs clocking in at an excess of £90,000, so understandably, Jack is doing lots of fundraising in the lead up, including this admirable marathon attempt.

It’s hard enough running over 26 miles, let alone with a 26kg rowing machine on your shoulders, but Jack isn’t a fan of the ‘normal’ and going above and beyond is what he’s all about.

Talking about his upcoming marathon and challenge, he said: “Part of the reason I’m doing this challenge is to show that anything is possible if you put your mind to it and work hard.

Not plain sailing

“In order to attempt something that nobody has ever done before I need everybody’s help. Any donation, no matter how big or small, will help me towards my dream and also raise much needed funds for worthwhile causes.”

Anyone who would like to attend and show him support is encouraged to do so, and donations for this marathon can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/jack-and-tessa-conquer-pendle-hell.

For more information about Jack and the challenge, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.unitedweconquer.co.uk/