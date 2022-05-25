Emma Wolstenholme is part of the 'Sealegs' rowing team, which is one of three taking part in the 2022 GB Row Challenge to raise vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Beginning on June 12th, they will start and end their gruelling challenge at Tower Bridge in London, battling tidal navigation, sea sickness, busy shipping lanes and the weather.

Between them, the crew will row continuously throughout the incredibly tough challenge, taking turns to row and rest.

From left to right: Jason McKinlay, Emma Wolstenholme, Sophie Harris, Chris Howard and Lamin Deen the 'Sealegs' team who will row 2,000 miles round the British coastilne next month to raise money for a world leading cancer centre

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity raises money to support The Royal Marsden, a world-leading cancer centre. The crew will undertake a collection of marine biology data as the challenge is working with the University of Portsmouth to gather environmental samples and data for research into issues from marine biodiversity to microplastics in British waters

Emma is a former RAF navigator and Ambassador to the Air Cadets. She was a student at the former St Hilda's RC High School for Girls in Burnley.

She said: “It’s going to be incredibly tough, but I’m up for the challenge. Most importantly, it’s a race with a purpose. We are determined to raise as much as possible for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity’s vital work to improve the lives of cancer patients around the world, while also raising awareness of the wonders of British waters and the need to protect them.”