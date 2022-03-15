And the 26-year-old is delighted to be opening her first ever shop in her hometown next week . Based in The Mall in Burnley town centre the countdown is on for the grand opening of Talliah Rose next Friday.

Briony said: "This is something I have wanted for a long time and there couldn't be anywhere else but Burnley for my first shop.

"I am proud of my roots, this town means a lot to me and I am so excited to bring my brand, Talliah Rose, here."

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Briony Gorton is to open her first shop for her fashion brand Talliah Rose in her hometown of Burnley

Today Briony's online clothing and swimwear business is an international success with 211k followers on Instagram coupled with the 223k followers Briony has on her own personal account.

Briony's entrepreneurial spirit was evident when she used to visit car boot sales with her grandparents when she was six. She quickly learned the art of bartering for goods and by the time she was 13 she was asking her mum, Tina, to buy items on eBay she would sell for a profit. When she made £700 from her little venture at the age of 13 the writing was on the wall for Briony's future success.

A former student at Burnley College, Briony's business took off when she bought £100 worth of fabric and asked a seamstress to run up her design for a bikini. The custom made bikini, embellished with Swarovski crystals, sold out on fashion site depop and within six months Briony had made £100,000 at the age of 20.

Briony left university to concentrate on building her business which she runs her mum. Dad Mick also helps out with the business.

Briony pictured in her shop in Burnley which opens next week

Briony was crushed when people started taking her designs and selling cut price copies made in China but there was nothing she could do as she hadn't taken out a patent on them.

She didn't let this stop her though and began looking for factories and suppliers for clothing and footwear. She now has a suppliers all over the world and her own warehouse in Accrington. And Briony has as much pride in her warehouse as she has in her new shop.

Briony said: "I could not have done this without my parents, they have supported me through everything and my mum is my rock and keeps me grounded which is vital in this business.

"I don't come from a rich family but we have pulled together and worked hard to make my business a success. I am proud of that."

Briony outside her warehouse in Accrington

Several investors have tried and failed to become part of Talliah Rose but Briony is fiercely protective of her brand.

As a well known Instagram 'influencer' Briony is inundated with messages from young girls complimenting her on her good looks and style.

She said: "It's important to me to get the message across that images on social media are just that, an image, and people can portray themselves how they want.

"Also I work hard at my business, a lot of people don't realise that, they only see the glamorous side of it.