Fans of Italian football giants Inter Milan travelled to Burnley to pay an emotional tribute to the town’s popular ‘Pizza King’ Vincenzo ‘Enzo’ Manta who died at the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Enzo, a popular figure throughout Burnley, was well known as the founder and owner of Enzo's Pizza Shop in Colne Road, along with brothers Lilo and Giuseppe.

A big football fan, Enzo followed the Nerazzurri from his father’s home country and the Clarets from his own home.

The special Italian tribute came courtesy of Burnley fan and friend of Enzo’s son Nicolo, James McDonough, who invited the Inter fans to travel to England.

Nicolo said: “My Papà was a die-hard Burnley and Inter Milan fan. These two clubs were his great loves, second only to his family. For over 40 years, he served the good people of Burnley, first with his ice cream van and later through Enzo’s, the pizzeria he named after himself.

"This video holds a special place in my heart. The last photo of my Papà was taken on his birthday, October 12th 2019. He sat proudly in the Burnley Memorial Garden and, in that moment, told me ‘when I pass away, please get a plaque here so the people of Burnley remember me and how much I loved this team and town.’ I laughed, thinking we had plenty of time.

“Sadly, on April 1st 2020, my Papà passed away suddenly, just as the pandemic began. In October 2021, we celebrated his life at Turf Moor. Two plaques were placed, and a memorial tree was planted, facing the football ground. Burnley's own Jay Rodriguez, who my dad had known since he was a kid, unveiled the plaque at the very spot where Papà had asked me to place it.”

Vincenzo 'Enzo' Manta at Turf Moor

Fast forward to December 6th, and James invited the Inter Milan Tifosi (fans) to visit Burnley and Turf Moor. As a heartfelt tribute, these Inter fans, along with James, visited the Memorial Garden to pay their respects.

Nicolo added: “They took photos with my Papà's plaques, wearing both Burnley and Inter Milan jerseys, honouring his legacy in the most beautiful way.

“This tribute is a testament to the love, respect, and deep connections that transcend borders and time. It is a powerful reminder of how grief and love can intertwine to create lasting memories and inspire us all

“Thank you, James, and thank you to the Inter Tifosi. As a devoted Milanista and Burnley fan – whose loyalties often rival Inter – the fact that these fans came to pay respect to a fellow Interista speaks volumes about the beauty of the human spirit and the essence of true football fans.”

Such was the admiration and stature in which Enzo was held, around 130,000 people viewed a tribute post on the Colne Road pizza shop’s Facebook page following his death.

Enzo’s dad Nicolò Manta left Racalmuto, Sicily, in September 1951 to start a new life in England. He arrived in London and was then sent to Burnley to start his life as a coal miner.

Enzo was born in Bank Hall nursing home in 1957.