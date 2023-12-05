Inspirational David Herbert celebrates 84th birthday at the top of Pendle Hill
Afterwards, the inspirational hill walker vowed to carry on celebrating his birthday at the summit of the 557m Lancashire landmark, for as long as he possibly could.
Due to various commitments, including a bereavement in the family, this year’s annual pilgrimage had to be delayed by a couple of months, but now the 84th birthday walk has been completed.
"I first came up Old Pendle when I was six years old with my granddad," said David. “I have lost count of the number of times I have made the climb since then. On my 80th birthday I said that I would try making the walk on every birthday for as long as I could and that’s what we have done."
As David is registered blind, he does need sighted assistance to guide him up and down Pendle.
This year, he was accompanied by some of his family including grandson Jack and granddaughters Molly and Isla.
David added: “I never tire of walking Pendle. You are surrounded by history and mystery, from the Witch Trials of 1612 to George Fox’s vision in 1652 which led to the formation of the Quaker movement. On the day we experienced the best and the worst of Pendle’s weather from brilliant blue skies and sunshine to a sudden downpour, but that’s all part of the Pendle story. I am just pleased and grateful that I am still able to do the climb and, hopefully, will be back in 2024 to complete birthday walk 85.”