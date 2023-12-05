Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Afterwards, the inspirational hill walker vowed to carry on celebrating his birthday at the summit of the 557m Lancashire landmark, for as long as he possibly could.

Due to various commitments, including a bereavement in the family, this year’s annual pilgrimage had to be delayed by a couple of months, but now the 84th birthday walk has been completed.

David with his family at the top of Pendle Hill

"I first came up Old Pendle when I was six years old with my granddad," said David. “I have lost count of the number of times I have made the climb since then. On my 80th birthday I said that I would try making the walk on every birthday for as long as I could and that’s what we have done."

As David is registered blind, he does need sighted assistance to guide him up and down Pendle.

This year, he was accompanied by some of his family including grandson Jack and granddaughters Molly and Isla.