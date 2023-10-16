Inspirational Burnley woman shares her story of battling breast cancer in her 30s

A 35-year-old Burnley woman has been called an "inspiration" for sharing the story of her battle with breast cancer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When Jade Rees was diagnosed with the condition, she began writing about her experiences to help show how it can impact younger people.

One year later, the mum is celebrating the end of radiotherapy, joining loved ones last Friday for a party organised by her friend Charlene Gordon at Ighten Mount Club. Businesses also donated 35 prizes for a raffle, with the proceeds being split equally between charities, Cancer Research UK and CoppaFeel!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlene said: "Jade has been an inspiration with how she has dealt with it all, so we wanted to organise a party to say well done.

Jade Rees (centre) with her husband David and daughters Lacey and Alice at Royal Preston Hospital.

"We also wanted to do something for charity to help raise awareness that cancer happens to so many younger people: you don't have to be in your 50s."

When Jade found a lump on one of her breasts, she "brushed it off and didn’t get it checked for ages."

But when the devastating diagnosis came, "there was a lot of shock as we had always associated cancer with older people. At first, we didn't understand much about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When she first told me about it, I was in disbelief. I thought, 'You don't get cancer at that age.'"

Jade then began writing about having chemotherapy, two operations, and radiotherapy and encouraged people of all ages to get any unusual bodily changes checked out by a doctor as soon as possible.

"So many people were reading it. I thought it was brave and I am proud of how she has dealt with it all."

Despite being poorly at times due to chemotherapy, Jade did not let cancer stop her from spending time with her loved ones, including BBQs with friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She's lovely, very outgoing and chatty with a positive outlook. She has two children and two stepchildren and is very nurturing. She previously worked in a care home looking after the elderly and was loved there."

Last week, husband David and daughters Lacey and Alice joined Jade at Royal Preston Hospital to mark a huge milestone in her journey by ringing the bell after completing radiotherapy.