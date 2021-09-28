Industrial fuel supplier opens Padiham filling station to public
An industrial fuel supplier in Padiham is opening up their pumps to the public in a bid to help ease ongoing supply concerns.
Craggs Energy, whose fuel filling station is located in Wyre Street, will be selling diesel, not petrol, and has extended thier opening hours to 8pm.
Their yard is suitable for cars, vans and HGVs, and customers are able to pay on card or through UK fuel cards.
The firm has also been supporting emergency services this morning with many nearby stations either imposing a limit on usage or completely empty.
For more information, ring a member of the team on 0345 646 5451.