In pictures: 'Save our rec' fun day a huge success as protestors step up campaign against Burnley College expansion on their treasured green space
Families, residents and councillors turned out in force for a fun day and rally to fight a plan by Burnley College to build on a recreation ground.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 3:48 pm
The Save the Clifton Street and Stoneyholme Rec campaign is now well underway in a bid to halt a planning application by the college to create a 'North Campus' on the site.
Protestors are even planning a demonstration outside the college to protect the land they say has been well used for over 40 years and is a haven for wildlife including bats, owls and birds.
