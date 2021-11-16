IN PICTURES: Ribble Valley falls silent as thousands remember the fallen

Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Burnley underpass

News you can trust since 1877

Paying their respects for the fallen. Picture by Ken Geddes

Paying their respects for the fallen. Picture by Ken Geddes

Paying their respects for the fallen. Picture by Ken Geddes

Ribblesdale Head boy and head girl lay a wreath. Picture by Ken Geddes

Poignant services were held in Clitheroe , Whalley, Billington and Langho.